Teeth Whitening Kit

The Breakdown

  Unique Gel Formula

    Unique Gel Formula

    Our teeth whitening gel has been formulated to gently whiten both inner and outer teeth stains, whilst maintaining no damage to the enamel. Additionally our gel was designed to optimize all of its whitening effects within only 10 minutes.

  Whitens Teeth in 10 Minutes

    Whitens Teeth in 10 Minutes

    With the addition of our LED Light, the gel breaks down its bleaching radicals quicker. This is what makes our application time so fast and effective, delivering results in only 10 minutes.

  Fast Results

    Fast Results

    Unlike most other teeth whitening products, our teeth whitening kit has been clinically proven to achieve up to 8 shades whiter in only 6 applications.

  No Sensitivity

    No Sensitivity

    Sodium Bicarbonate ensures that the teeth whitening gel maintains a high PH level. This ensures that no tooth erosion or enamel damage is encountered whilst still maintaining maximum whitening results.

  Prevents Future Stains

    Prevents Future Stains

    By gently coating your teeth our gel formula prevents the recurrence of stains from forming on teeth.

What's Included

